Karrion Kross sends 7-word message after WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross has shared a cryptic message on social media after Monday Night RAW. The Doom Walker's words were seemingly aimed at The New Day.

On this week's edition of the red show, Kross interrupted Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods while the duo was chanting, "New Day Rocks." He said the chant had no effect because "The Power of Positivity was dead." However, the former WWE Champion vowed to defeat The Final Testament's Akam and Rezar in a tag team match.

In the closing moments of The New Day vs. AOP, Scarlett distracted the referee and Woods could not tag Kofi Kingston. This led to Akam and Rezar defeating the babyface team.

Taking to X/Twitter, Karrion Kross posted a seven-word cryptic message seemingly aimed at The New Day. The 38-year-old star wrote:

"The power of positivity is a lie."

Check out the former NXT Champion's tweet below.

Karrion Kross wants to face a real-life Bloodline member in WWE

Karrion Kross and Jacob Fatu have faced each other in singles competition on many occasions outside of WWE. The last time they locked horns was in June 2022, and Kross secured a win over the real-life Bloodline member.

The Samoan Werewolf has reportedly signed a deal with World Wrestling Entertainment. However, he has yet to appear on TV and join the Bloodline storyline.

One X/Twitter user recently asked who should face Jacob Fatu upon his potential debut in the company. Karrion Kross responded to the question, mentioning that he wanted to take on Fatu after he officially joined WWE.

"Me. We go waaaaay back. Fought coast to coast in numerous promotions. Nothing but respect. #HistoryOfViolence," he wrote.

Check out the RAW star's tweet below.

Fans on social media have expressed their desire to see Xavier Woods part ways with The New Day and have a singles run as a heel. It remains to be seen whether Kross manages to convince Woods to embrace his dark side after what happened on Monday Night RAW.