Karrion Kross sends out cryptic message ahead of massive episode of SmackDown

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross recently shared a cryptic update on social media heading into a massive episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Tonight's show will feature Triple H addressing everything that happened at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event.

The Final Testament, led by Karrion Kross, is currently involved in a rivalry with Bobby Lashley's faction featuring The Street Profits. The two groups were scheduled to face each other in a six-man tag team match on the February 2 edition of SmackDown. However, a brawl broke out before the referee could start the contest.

As Scarlett jumped on Bobby Lashley's back, B-Fab made her way to the ring and hit Scarlett with a devastating kick. The Final Testament was forced to retreat from the ringside area.

Ahead of this week's episode of the blue brand, Kross took to Twitter to send out a cryptic message. The former NXT Champion seemingly referred to the events of WrestleMania XL:

"Uncertainty is exactly what’s fun to watch about Pro Wrestling. Nice to see this all today. People are remembering what made them fall in love with this all in the first place. Tonight… @WWE #SmackDown," he wrote.

Karrion Kross opens up about potential match with Bray Wyatt at Wrestlemania 39

Karrion Kross has often talked about his admiration for Bray Wyatt. During his appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Kross opened up about the backstage details regarding a potential match against The Eater of Worlds at WrestleMania 39.

Kross stated that they were secretly working towards executing creative ideas for the rivalry, and not many people knew about the plans:

"So fast forward, we were supposed to work last WrestleMania. Nobody knew that except for a collection of writers and some people in the office. [Was this WrestleMania 39?] Yeah. We were slated to do something. And we would talk for hours about how we wanted to get into it, what we wanted to deliver creatively for people where we thought we both needed to be. We had, you know, ideas with Alexa [Bliss], Bo [Dallas] and Scarlett. You know, and then everything happened the way it did," Kross said.

Bray Wyatt was one of the finest professional wrestlers when it came to character work. Kross is also highly appreciated by his peers. It would have been interesting to witness the two talented performers engage in a rivalry leading to a match at 'Mania.

