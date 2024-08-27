Karrion Kross sends warning following major loss on WWE RAW

WWE star Karrion Kross delivered a bold warning following a disappointing loss last night on RAW. The veteran is the leader of The Final Testament faction and competed in a major Triple Threat match on last night's show.

Karrion Kross battled Jey Uso and Kofi Kingston in the Intercontinental Championship #1 Contendership tournament. Jey Uso emerged victorious and is one step closer to earning an Intercontinental Championship match against Bron Breakker. Following the loss last night on RAW, Kross took to his Instagram to share an interesting message.

"U can burn all the sage u want i'll be back," he shared.

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Karrion Kross and The Final Testament have been involved in a rivalry with The New Day for the past few months on WWE RAW. Odyssey Jones has aligned with The New Day, and the popular faction defeated The Final Testament on the August 19, episode of RAW in a six-man tag team match.

Former WWE writer urges Karrion Kross to confront Triple H about his booking

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes Karrion Kross should demand a conversation with Triple H about how he is being used on WWE's main roster.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo urged Kross to ask about the way the company has utilized him so far. The veteran claimed The Harbinger of Doom could get a higher salary in another promotion and suggested Kross think about protecting his brand moving forward.

"Opening up his mouth. He's got to. He's gotta say, 'Listen man, either use me or release me.' I mean seriously. We talked before about who was protecting that brand, who do we talk about. You got to protect your brand because they're beating the dude to death now. He means zero. I don't wanna say it's not doing him any good. I'm sure he's getting a hefty paycheck. But he can get a hefty paycheck elsewhere." [49:36 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Kross' first run on the main roster did not go as planned, and he was released in 2021. He returned the following year and only time will tell if WWE has anything substantial planned for the 39-year-old in the weeks ahead on RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.