Why was Karrion Kross released by WWE in 2021? Know what led to his comeback

Karrion Kross was one of the many WWE Superstars released in 2021. Fortunately for him, he also joined the group of those who later returned under Triple H's regime.

In November 2021, Karrion Kross was released by WWE due to budget cuts. However, there were reports that it was because "he didn't get over" when he debuted in the main roster a few months prior.

Other names, like the 37-year-old's wife and valet, Scarlett, were also released. Keith Lee, Nia Jax, Ember Moon, Mia Yim, Eva Marie, and more were also unsafe.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE nine months after their release

What Karrion Kross looked like in his initial main roster debut

Triple H returned many previously released stars after Vince McMahon's initial resignation from WWE in 2022. Karrion Kross and Scarlett were among the people who returned last year in August.

While on the After the Bell podcast, Scarlett revealed that returning to WWE was an easy decision. She shared that they now have plans for their character and trust The Game with how he would handle them.

"It was the easiest decision too. We had talked about, ‘What if we get this opportunity? Where can we do this? This is how we’re going to do [this] thing, we’re going to stick to it. We have to do things on our terms.’ It’s funny when Hunter called us, he was the best boss we ever had. It was a complete no-brainer. No other company has ever compared to it. We trust him, we definitely trust him with our characters and storylines." [H/T TJR Wrestling]

How did Karrion Kross and Scarlett feel after their WWE release in 2021?

From the looks of it, the WWE couple does not hold any grudge about their release. In the past, the former NXT Champion even expressed relief about the exit.

While with The Sun, Karrion said they received a call regarding the release. Although disappointed, they did not spend a lot of time grieving. Instead, the couple viewed it as an opportunity to improve their personal and professional lives.

"I can tell you we were disappointed. But we were also relieved at the same time as well because we were not fulfilled artistically or creatively with what we were doing at the time and we thought, 'Hey, this is a new opportunity right now, being released to improve different aspects of our lives personally and professionally'."

It remains to be seen what else is next for the WWE couple under the blue brand.

