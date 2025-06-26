Karrion Kross shares emotional message amid WWE contract speculation

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross shared an emotional message today on social media amid speculation about his contract. The former NXT Champion will be in action this Saturday at WWE Night of Champions 2025.

There has been speculation about Kross' contract after an interesting moment at a recent show. The veteran took to Instagram today to share an emotional message and noted that this past year had been life-changing for him. Kross added that he had a story to tell, but now was not the time.

"This has been one of the most life changing years I’ve lived through in ways people haven’t seen nor do they know about.The good, the bad and the transformative. There is an absolutely wild story going on that one day everyone will know about when the time is right. Perhaps I’ll save it for my second book," he wrote.

Dominik Mysterio was supposed to defend the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at Night of Champions, but it was announced this past Monday night on RAW that the match had been postponed. It was later announced that Karrion Kross versus Sami Zayn had been added to the PLE's card following their backstage altercation on WWE RAW.

Former WWE writer claims Karrion Kross will lose at Night of Champions because of his contract situation

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently claimed that Karrion Kross would lose to Sami Zayn at Night of Champions due to his contract.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo suggested that Kross would come up short at the PLE in Saudi Arabia because of his contract situation. Russo added that the company likely does not want to give the 39-year-old any bargaining power ahead of the expiration of his contract.

"I think Sami may get this win, bro, because Kross' contract is up in August, and you know, and it looks to me like they don't want Kross to have any bargaining power whatsoever. That's what it looks like to me, and putting Sami over Kross, to me, that will be the death nail," Russo said. [From 17:13 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

It will be fascinating to see if the crowd at WWE Night of Champions will be cheering for Karrion Kross or Sami Zayn this weekend.

