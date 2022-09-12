"It’s nothing personal" - Karrion Kross shares honest feelings towards 2-time WWE Champion

Former NXT Champion Karrion Kross recently revealed how he truly feels about his current rival Drew McIntyre.

The Doomwalker made a surprise return to WWE several weeks ago in the main event of SmackDown by attacking The Scottish Warrior during his segment with Roman Reigns. He was at ringside for the duo's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Clash at the Castle, which was won by The Tribal Chief.

The former NXT Champion attacked McIntyre once again on the latest episode of SmackDown during the latter's match against Solo Sikoa.

During a recent appearance on El Brunch de WWE, Karrion Kross stated that he respects Drew McIntyre as a performer. Kross added that his attacks on the two-time world champion aren't personal.

"I have a lot of respect for Drew McIntyre. I respect what he has been through and what he has accomplished and I think that he is the perfect person to destroy on television to set the tone for what I’m about to do in the immediate future. It’s nothing personal at all and he is just in the way and not for long. He won’t be for very long and that’s the politest way I can put that," said Kross. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Karrion Kross says facing Roman Reigns was one of his main roster goals

The Head of the Table has been world champion for two years now, and there are only a handful of names left that he hasn't faced yet. Karrion Kross is one of them. The former NXT Champion signaled that he's coming for Roman Reigns when he returned on SmackDown.

During the same interview, Kross said facing The Head of the Table was one of his goals before he left NXT for the main roster during his first run with the company.

"When I was leaving NXT the first time, and coming to the main roster, my goal was to compete against Roman Reigns. I wanted to be very careful how I wanted to talk about that publicly, because sometimes when you say what you wanna do, publicly, it will never happen."

The Doomwalker will reportedly face Drew McIntyre at WWE Extreme Rules. We could see a match between him and Reigns sometime in the near future. It will be interesting to see whether the former NXT Champion will be able to end Reigns' record-breaking undisputed world title run.

