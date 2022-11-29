Karrion Kross tweets cryptic message in response to remarkable WWE fan photo

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross has taken to social media to share a fan photo of himself and his wife Scarlett Bordeaux. Kross has been characteristically aggressive since making his debut on WWE's blue brand back in August.

In recent months, the former IMPACT Wrestling star has feuded with Drew McIntyre. He initially defeated The Scottish Warrior in a strap match at Extreme Rules, but was then defeated by McIntyre in a cage match at WWE Crown Jewel. Since the steel cage loss, Kross has not been seen on WWE television.

Now, the former NXT Champion has taken to social media to share a fan photo of him and Scarlett. A Twitter user known as @DtfMania caught a shot of Kross and Bordeaux at a recent WWE Live Event in Portland. This prompted a response from Kross, who quote-tweeted the image with a long paragraph about never fighting fair and protecting the people that have your back:

"Never fight fair. Fairness is a weaponized lie to be used against you. If you’re lucky, You’ve got 1 person you’ll meet in your entire life that will have your back no matter what. Protect them as they would protect you and take everything you can together," he wrote.

What was the fan response to the Karrion Kross tweet?

The WWE Universe and wrestling fans across the board have also taken to social media to reply to Kross.

One fan asked who their pair's latest victim was.

Another shared a GIF of Kross and Scarlett.

Another shared a GIF of Power Rangers character Rita Repulsa.

One fan had nothing but support for the former NXT Champion.

Another fan noted that fighting is not for the weak minded.

b.skinner @THEOUTLAW1980 @realKILLERkross The fight is not for the weak minded @realKILLERkross The fight is not for the weak minded

One WWE Universe member shared a GIF featuring Leonardo DiCaprio.

Karrion Kross was last in the ring on November 27th 2022, in that match, he was defeated by Ricochet.

What did you think of Karrion Kross' post? Have you enjoyed the work of him and Scarlett since their return? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

