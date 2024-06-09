Karrion Kross shows off impressive physique ahead of major WWE show

WWE star Karrion Kross has shown off his physique ahead of a major show. NXT Battleground will air live tonight from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Karrion Kross is the leader of The Final Testament faction on WWE RAW. However, the veteran has not been in action since losing to Bobby Lashley at a WWE Live Event on April 21. Lashley was supposed to compete in this year's King of the Ring Tournament but the veteran was ruled out due to injury.

Ahead of NXT Battleground tonight, Karrion Kross took to his X/Twitter account to share a new photo. The former NXT Champion noted that he has added muscle since WrestleMania and looks to be in phenomenal shape.

"Thought maintaining this would be rough after Wrestlemania. Glad I was wrong. Even gained muscle. #Health #Sports #MutantLifestyle #MagnetoWasRight," he wrote.

Karrion Kross was released by WWE in 2021 but was brought back the following year. The veteran is a two-time NXT Champion but still has never captured a title on the main roster.

The Final Testament's Akam and Rezor recently competed in multiple matches in NXT. The Authors of Pain also made their return to WWE earlier this year after they got released in 2020.

AOP challenged Axiom and Nathan Frazer for the NXT Tag Team Championship at the Spring Breakin' edition of the developmental brand in April, however, the heavyweight duo failed to capture the gold.

Bill Apter comments on Karrion Kross' run in WWE

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter has shared his thoughts on Karrion Kross' time in WWE and is frustrated with how the company has booked him so far.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show last December, Bill Apter noted that Kross has all of the tools required to make a name for himself in the promotion. However, it hasn't happened yet and Apter claimed the company has "killed him off too many times" and a run in NXT might benefit him.

"I'm so upset with what they did to him. I know Karrion Kross from the indies when Charlie Hartman used to book him down in Carolina. And what star power he had in the indies with his bald look and everything and Scarlett with him. So I think he's gonna wind up in NXT at this point. He's not making it for some reason on the main roster. I think they killed him off too many times already. But I think he'll be a good fit as another guy to bring down to NXT at this point," said Bill Apter. [From 29:38 to 30:18]

Karrion Kross has been trying to convince The New Day's Xavier Woods to join his faction on RAW in recent weeks. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Kross and The Final Testament moving forward.

