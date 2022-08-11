'Why not start at the top?' - Hall of Famer has no problem with Karrion Kross targeting Roman Reigns (Exclusive)

Fans watching the Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre segment on WWE SmackDown last week were stunned. Released WWE Superstars Karrion Kross and Lady Scarlett made their presence felt in a really big way.

Some fans wondered if the fearsome twosome should have gone straight after Roman Reigns upon their arrival. Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter believes it was the right call from WWE.

Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns is supposed to be the main event at WWE Clash at the Castle. Theory is the third wheel in this equation because he carries the Money in the Bank contract. Now with the addition of Karrion Kross and Lady Scarlett into the mix, the main event picture is more interesting than ever.

Apter is thrilled to see Kross returning to action, having followed his illustrious career from before he arrived in WWE:

"I hope he becomes the major player I predicted he would be when I saw him in the indy feds years ago. He's got his chance now and I know he will take full advantage of this push. And it doesn't hurt to have a gorgeous lady like Scarlett in his corner!"

As for Kross going after Reigns straight away, Apter has no issues with the creative call:

"Why not start at the top? It is his way to get all eyes on him. He's a young fresh competitor and will give any WRESTLER a match they will never forget," Apter added.

Exciting times await WWE fans, with so many talented individuals involved at the very top of the card.

Roman Reigns could lose his title at Clash at the Castle

One has to wonder if Kross has been brought in, to feud with Drew McIntyre. Reigns could certainly lose the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship he holds because McIntyre will be in front of a home crowd to spur him on to victory.

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown should be very interesting indeed. One has to assume that Kross will let his intentions be known to Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns.

Is Karrion Kross ready to be the face of the company? Let us know in the comments.

