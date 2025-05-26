Karrion Kross taunts the WWE roster with shocking stat on his finisher ahead of RAW

The WWE Universe continues to rally around Karrion Kross in a major way. The New York City native has put significant effort into staying relevant while barely used in the WWE storylines, and this has seemingly earned him a push of sorts. Kross is now sharing a shocking bit of information hours before RAW showtime.

Ad

The Herald of Doomsday has been the subject of rumors and speculation as of late due to fans and Kross himself pushing for a better direction from WWE Creative. Officials have teased bigger roles for Kross, and his promos often go viral, but there's a feeling that the company is still hesitant to pull the trigger on his push. Kross is currently fueling speculation on a potential Money In the Bank spot.

Ad

Trending

Kross took to Instagram today to share a bit of information from the Tap Wrestlepedia account, which claims the two-time NXT Champion delivers 3,000 Newtons of force to the skull of his opponents when connecting with his Doomsday Saito suplex finisher. The 39-year-old did not attempt to verify the take, but he captioned the post with a plug for tonight's RAW on Netflix.

"Karrion Kross' Doomsday Saito hits with over 3,000 Newtons of force - similar to a 30 mph crash, right to the base of the skull," reads the claim.

Ad

Ad

Kross has wrestled just two matches since WrestleMania 41. He lost to Dragon Lee on the May 1 edition of WWE Main Event, but defeated Tyler Bate two weeks later on the same show.

WWE RAW updated lineup for tonight

World Wrestling Entertainment will invade the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL for tonight's live RAW. Below is the updated lineup:

Rusev vs. Akira Tozawa Money In the Bank Qualifier: Penta vs. Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable Money In the Bank Qualifier: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn World Tag Team Championship Triple Threat: The New Day (c) vs. The Creed Brothers vs. The War Raiders

Ad

RAW will feature fallout from SNME 39 held this past weekend. The build to Money In the Bank on June 7 is also expected to heat up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More