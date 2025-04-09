Karrion Kross uncovers massive WWE lie ahead of WrestleMania

Karrion Kross uncovered a massive WWE lie ahead of WrestleMania 41. The veteran will be in action in a singles match this Monday night on RAW.

Kross approached AJ Styles backstage last week on the red brand and claimed that the best version of The Phenomenal One was needed to defeat Logan Paul at WrestleMania. Styles got frustrated with The Doom Walker, and the two stars are set to square off on next Monday's RAW.

The former NXT Champion took to Instagram today to share a cryptic message ahead of his clash against AJ Styles. He claimed that the idea of a "fair fight" in combat culture was a lie, as seen in his Instagram post below.

"The greatest lie ever perpetuated in combat culture is the idea of a “fair fight.” There is no such thing as a fair fight. Do you understand yet?" wrote Kross.

The 39-year-old used to be the leader of The Final Testament, but his stablemates, Paul Ellering and The Authors of Pain were released by WWE earlier this year.

Karrion Kross breaks character following WWE RAW

WWE star Karrion Kross broke character following this past Monday's edition of RAW to send a heartwarming message to his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, on their wedding anniversary.

The happy couple got married in 2022 and regularly appear on-screen together. Karrion Kross took to Instagram earlier this week to send a heartfelt message to his wife on their anniversary and noted that his life would not be the same without her.

"A lot of things going on today. Most importantly to me, Happy Anniversary to the love of my life. Thank you for being with me and allowing me to be with you in every aspect of our lives together. Without you in my life; I would have been possessed by a pee wee herman doppelgänger entity, kidnapped by sorcerers from the island of papa New Guinea or I just would have moved in with Gary Busey. ♥️ @realscarlettbordeaux," he wrote.

Karrion Kross has not wrestled a match on RAW since pinning Uncle Howdy in December 2024. It will be interesting to see if he can defeat AJ Styles next Monday night on the red brand.

Robert Lentini



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More