Karrion Kross unleashes backstage assault ahead of WWE RAW

Karrion Kross unleashed a brutal attack ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW. The Herald of Doomsday has not been in action since his loss to Sami Zayn at Night of Champions.

Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW in Alabama, Kross took to Instagram to share that he was at tonight's show. He posted a backstage video along with his wife, Scarlett Bordeaux, and claimed that he had just broken someone's leg.

Kross then told a security guard that he was joking, but asked him not to go into the room next to him. You can check out the former NXT Champion's video in the Instagram post below.

"We made it!" wrote Kross.

Kross brutally attacked Sami Zayn last week on RAW. Zayn refused to pull out of his match against Bron Breakker and was allowed to compete following the heinous attack. Breakker picked up the victory, and it has been announced that Zayn will be out of action indefinitely.

Former WWE writer claims backstage politics are holding Karrion Kross back

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently suggested that backstage politics were holding Karrion Kross back in the company.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Russo claimed that Sami Zayn received preferential treatment due to the connections he has backstage. The veteran suggested that Kross wasn't being booked well because the higher-ups in WWE do not view him as a star.

"That is the politics of professional wrestling. Sami Zayn is in favor, and Karrion Kross is not. It's that simple, bro." He continued, "Hundred percent of a hundred people would say Karrion Kross is the star. Their roles are flipped because Zayn's in favor and Kross is not. It's that simple." [27:37 onwards]

You can check out Vince Russo's comments in the video below:

Kross went on a wild rant at WrestleMania 41 that caused a dramatic increase in his popularity. He is a two-time NXT Champion but has never captured a title on WWE's main roster. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Kross following his attack on Sami Zayn last week on RAW.

