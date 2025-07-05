  • home icon
WWE politics exposed; ex-employee claims Karrion Kross was buried for not being "in favor" (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Jul 05, 2025 09:37 GMT
Karrion Kross during a WWE segment at WrestleMania 41 [Image: WWE.com]
Karrion Kross during a WWE segment at WrestleMania 41 [Image: WWE.com]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shed light on possible backstage politics regarding Karrion Kross and Sami Zayn. The two stars are locked in a personal rivalry.

Zayn got a huge win over Kross at Night of Champions. He defeated the former NXT champion during their high-voltage one-on-one clash at the event in Saudi Arabia. The result came as a huge shock, as Kross was dominating the initial stages of the match.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo claimed that Sami was receiving preferential treatment due to his backstage connections. He felt that higher-ups didn't favor Kross, resulting in his dismal booking. The veteran writer declared that any casual fan would view Karrion as the bigger star, but WWE wasn't ready to book him that way.

"That is the politics of professional wrestling. Sami Zayn is in favor, and Karrion Kross is not. It's that simple, bro." He continued, "Hundred percent of a hundred people would say Karrion Kross is the star. Their roles are flipped because Zayn's in favor and Kross is not. It's that simple." [27:37 onwards]
Kross got the better of Sami Zayn this past week on RAW. He attacked the star backstage, injuring his ribs. This prevented the star from competing at full health in the tag team match later in the night.

While using the quotes, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

