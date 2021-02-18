Big match pulled from tonight's WWE NXT - Reports

The storyline between Karrion Kross and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar has been building for weeks now. Tonight, the two were supposed to step inside the ring and settle their differences. But now, it seems like the match is no longer happening.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, tonight's match between Kross and Escobar has been pulled from tonight's episode.

There is no reasoning as to why the match isn't happening or if and when it will be rescheduled. There have been reports as of late that Kross is being fast-tracked to the main roster. There's a possibility that the two things could be connected, but nothing is confirmed right now.

Karrion Kross has been feuding with Legado Del Fantasma on WWE NXT

Kross and Scarlett have been feuding with Legado Del Fantasma on WWE NXT for several weeks now. When the match was officially confirmed, there was quite the buzz surrounding the matchup. It was a unique pairing that we really haven't seen before on NXT.

With the match being pulled, it will be interesting to see if WWE provides a storyline reasoning or if they will ignore it entirely.

The only confirmed match for tonight's WWE NXT is Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart teaming up to face Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell of The Way. It will be up to the black and gold brand to fill out tonight's show.

Are you surprised that tonight's match has been pulled? Were you looking forward to seeing Kross and Escobar in action tonight? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.