"I'm scandalous" - Ex-IMPACT Knockout on possibly joining Vince McMahon's company

Is Katie Forbes too scandalous for Vince McMahon and WWE?

Former IMPACT Knockout Katie Forbes recently sat down with XeniaDidThat to discuss her professional wrestling career. When asked if she had any desire to work for WWE, Forbes revealed that she did but was worried she might be deemed "too inappropriate" for Vince McMahon's current vision for WWE.

"Yes [I would accept an offer from WWE], that’s what I wanna do. On IMPACT Wrestling, I had the highest amount of views out of anybody on the YouTube," Katie Forbes revealed. "Yeah, so I was like, ‘Katie equals clicks’ but I might be a little too inappropriate for WWE right now. That’s what I’m scared of. I don’t know, but I’m scandalous. But that’s just me."

Would Vince McMahon hire Katie Forbes for WWE NXT 2.0?

While Katie Forbes might not be appropriate for the PG-era programming of WWE RAW and SmackDown, the recent revamp of WWE NXT might be a perfect fit for her.

Vince McMahon has recently revamped the black and gold brand of NXT to NXT 2.0. While the program is still currently TV-PG, there have been reports that the company could explore taking the show to a TV-14 rating.

The new, more colorful NXT has embraced their women pushing the envelope with what they can do on NXT as opposed to RAW or SmackDown. So perhaps Forbes could do something with NXT if Vince McMahon pulls the trigger on moving NXT from TV-PG to TV-14.

Katie Forbes is currently a free agent in professional wrestling and was recently married to WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam.

What do you make of Katie Forbes' comments? Would you like to see Forbes in WWE? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to POST Wrestling for the transcription of this interview.

