Kay Lee Ray undergoes a name change on WWE NXT

Former WWE NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray's new ring name has been confirmed on this week's episode of NXT 2.0. She will be called Alba Fyre going forward.

It was reported that Vince McMahon doesn't want talent using their real or indie names in WWE anymore. There have been several name changes recently, with Santino Marella's daughter Bianca Carreli being renamed Ariane Grace, Kacy Catanzaro becoming Katana Chance and Raquel Gonzalez being renamed Raquel Rodriguez.

On the latest edition of NXT 2.0, WWE aired a vignette officially confirming that Ray will be known as Alba Fyre going forward.

Kay Lee Ray opens up about being a part of WWE

Before arriving on NXT 2.0, the 29-year-old competed in NXT UK, where she held the women's title. Ray held the strap for 650 consecutive days, making it one of the longest championship runs in recent memory.

During an interview with Metro, Fyre stated that she's proud of where she is in WWE:

"I’m incredibly proud of where I am. I was really lucky a few years ago I got to compete in WWE’s first ever women’s War Games match, which is two rings set up together surrounded by a steel cage, working in two teams. I was lucky I got my first big gig with WWE’s NXT UK. Before that I trained loads and travelled the world for matches. I went across Europe and to Japan and America, then about two and a half years ago that I became employed by WWE."

Kay Lee Ray and former NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai won the 2022 Women's Dusty Cup. At Stand & Deliver, they took on Mandy Rose and Cora Jade in a fatal 4-way match for the coveted title, but were unsuccessful.

