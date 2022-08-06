WWE personality calls out fans for "disrespectful chants" during Liv Morgan's SmackDown appearance

Liv Morgan received an extremely adverse reaction when she first came out to the ring on WWE SmackDown. Now, WWE interviewer and personality Kayla Braxton has called the response "disrespectful."

Morgan is well-loved backstage in WWE. Her match against Becky Lynch saw the Gorilla position filled up with superstars who were hyped to see her wrestle for the title last year.

However, her match last week at SummerSlam saw fans unhappy with the match finish. Morgan appeared to tap out before the three counts while pinning Rousey, who had put her in the armbar. The referee didn't see it, and she was declared the winner.

Braxton made her opinion clear when she tweeted after a segment on SmackDown, explaining why she looked so annoyed.

She said that she was disappointed with the "disrespectful chants" against Morgan and went on to say that the champion deserved her spot.

"For those wondering why I looked annoyed - I was disappointed with the disrespectful chants towards our SD Womens Champion. @YaOnlyLivvOnce is so deserving so hush it when she speaks!🤫," Braxton wrote.

Kayla Braxton has been outspoken in her support of Liv Morgan

After the original tweet talking about how she felt that Morgan was deserving, she went on to answer a fan about reaching back to the days when she used to announce stars in the ring.

She said that she was willing to do anything for the SmackDown Women's Champion:

"Always willing to bring out the chops for our champ," Braxton noted.

Fans themselves were seemingly on Braxton and Liv's side in response to the former's tweet.

Liv deserves better! @YaOnlyLivvOnce There were a lot of people watching that had the exact same expression!Liv deserves better! @KaylaBraxtonWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce There were a lot of people watching that had the exact same expression!Liv deserves better!

Imachicagobearsfan @da_bears70 @KaylaBraxtonWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce It bothered me they turned on her right out the gate. The summerslam booking wasnt her doing. Live has improved so much. Was not expecting that response. Hopefully it is a 1 night response & not a reoccurring issue. She deserves better @KaylaBraxtonWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce It bothered me they turned on her right out the gate. The summerslam booking wasnt her doing. Live has improved so much. Was not expecting that response. Hopefully it is a 1 night response & not a reoccurring issue. She deserves better

But even there, the reaction was somewhat mixed. Fans seemed more upset about her booking than the star herself.

Godspeedzilla @WallyNox6 @KaylaBraxtonWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce She was booked like coward who got lucky not a real competitor... I get Ronda is this actual fighter and badass but maybe just don't book her against a brand new champ if yall gonna have her look so small. Plus if ppl buy tickets they are allowed to boo or cheer who they want @KaylaBraxtonWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce She was booked like coward who got lucky not a real competitor... I get Ronda is this actual fighter and badass but maybe just don't book her against a brand new champ if yall gonna have her look so small. Plus if ppl buy tickets they are allowed to boo or cheer who they want

David Mata, Jr. @DavidMataJr @KaylaBraxtonWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce Yea I know BUT come on creative!!! You book a heel to win like that not a massive baby face. Just think it stone cold tapped like that. @KaylaBraxtonWWE @YaOnlyLivvOnce Yea I know BUT come on creative!!! You book a heel to win like that not a massive baby face. Just think it stone cold tapped like that.

Liv Morgan will now have to face Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle after the latter won a Gauntlet Match to become the #1 contender for the title on SmackDown this week.

Who do you think will win? Leave your answers in the comments section below.

