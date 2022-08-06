WWE personality calls out fans for "disrespectful chants" during Liv Morgan's SmackDown appearance

Liv Morgan received an extremely adverse reaction when she first came out to the ring on WWE SmackDown. Now, WWE interviewer and personality Kayla Braxton has called the response "disrespectful."
Morgan is well-loved backstage in WWE. Her match against Becky Lynch saw the Gorilla position filled up with superstars who were hyped to see her wrestle for the title last year.
However, her match last week at SummerSlam saw fans unhappy with the match finish. Morgan appeared to tap out before the three counts while pinning Rousey, who had put her in the armbar. The referee didn't see it, and she was declared the winner.
Braxton made her opinion clear when she tweeted after a segment on SmackDown, explaining why she looked so annoyed.
She said that she was disappointed with the "disrespectful chants" against Morgan and went on to say that the champion deserved her spot.
"For those wondering why I looked annoyed - I was disappointed with the disrespectful chants towards our SD Womens Champion. @YaOnlyLivvOnce is so deserving so hush it when she speaks!🤫," Braxton wrote.
Kayla Braxton has been outspoken in her support of Liv Morgan
After the original tweet talking about how she felt that Morgan was deserving, she went on to answer a fan about reaching back to the days when she used to announce stars in the ring.
She said that she was willing to do anything for the SmackDown Women's Champion:
"Always willing to bring out the chops for our champ," Braxton noted.
Fans themselves were seemingly on Braxton and Liv's side in response to the former's tweet.
But even there, the reaction was somewhat mixed. Fans seemed more upset about her booking than the star herself.
Liv Morgan will now have to face Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle after the latter won a Gauntlet Match to become the #1 contender for the title on SmackDown this week.
