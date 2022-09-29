Kayla Braxton on the future of WWE's The Bump

WWE announcer Kayla Braxton discussed the future of a popular WWE show during a recent interview appearance.

WWE's showcase of immortals, WrestleMania, is set to come to Hollywood, California, in 2023. As is the norm with the event, there is sure to be a lot of press/media coverage, throughout the entire month of April. This presents something of an opportunity for a number of WWE's California-based employees, and Kayla Braxton is no different.

Braxton had wanted to move to California for a while and saw the upcoming WWE extravaganza as the perfect excuse to relocate. While appearing on a recent edition of Out Of Character with Ryan Satin, Braxton gave an update on how the move will affect her regular hosting duties on WWE's The Bump. Though she will be moving to a new state, Kayla doesn't necessarily think this means the end of her duties on The Bump.

"I don't wanna get into too many plans about that, but I do wanna stay on the show. Again, being out here in Los Anegeles is a great way to expand The Bump. she said (11:56 - 12:09)

Braxton also mentioned that she currently resides in Florida, but plans to make a permanent move to California.

Kayla Braxton also discussed the difference between she and her character

Kayla Braxton also discussed what her personality is like away from wrestling during her interview with Ryan Satin.

She admitted that her off-screen personality is not all that different from her WWE character. She called herself a 'spitfire' and noted that she was "really sarcastic."

"I'm a really sassy, like, spitfire. Really sarcastic. So it's been really cool, with the stuff I did with Paul Heyman for several months. That's pretty much how I act in real life." [2:02 - 2:13]

She also referred to herself as an introvert later in the interview, claiming to go to movies and dinners alone.

