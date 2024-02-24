Kayla Braxton shows off stunning new look ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE interviewer Kayla Braxton took to social media today to reveal a stunning new look ahead of this week's episode of SmackDown.

Tonight's edition of the blue brand is the final show before Elimination Chamber 2024 tomorrow night at Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. LA Knight will square off against Drew McIntyre tonight in a singles match. Both superstars have qualified for the Men's Elimination Chamber match. Former NXT Champion Bron Breakker is also scheduled to compete tonight on SmackDown.

Kayla Braxton formerly was the host of WWE's The Bump but can now be seen on the SmackDown LowDown every week following the blue brand. The popular host took to her Instagram story today to show off a stunning new look ahead of this week's show. You can check it out on her Instagram story by clicking here.

Braxton shows off new look ahead of SmackDown.

Kayla Braxton sends heartfelt message to released WWE star

The company has undergone many changes this year, including alterations to its broadcast team.

Pat McAfee and Michael Cole now serve as the commentators on RAW every week. Corey Graves and Wade Barrett are the new team for SmackDown following Kevin Patrick's release earlier this year. Kevin Patrick worked with Corey Graves on RAW, but it wasn't a fit for the talented broadcaster, and he was let go. However, Patrick quickly bounced back and was hired as the lead host of MLS 360 on Apple TV.

Kayla Braxton took to her Instagram story earlier this week and said that she now has to become a soccer fan to follow her former colleague. She noted that she misses Kevin Patrick but is excited about his next opportunity.

"Little appreciation post for this guy. Miss you but damn - look at this lad go!! I guess I'm gonna start being a real soccer fan now! Kev taught me what a pitch in soccer was," wrote Kayla Braxton.

The wrestling world is very excited for WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 tomorrow night. It will be interesting to see if the company has any surprises in store for fans during tonight's edition of SmackDown.

