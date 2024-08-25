"Keep crying u big bi**h" - Liv Morgan warns Rhea Ripley after The Judgment Day's recent actions on WWE RAW

Women's World Champion Liv Morgan has taken a shot at Rhea Ripley after her recent exchange with JD McDonagh, which also involved Finn Balor. On Twitter/X, Morgan called Ripley "egotistical" after Dominik Mysterio betrayed her.

Morgan successfully defended the Women's World Championship against The Eradicator at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. During the closing moments of the match, Mysterio assisted Liv in retaining her title. His actions led to Ripley's exit from The Judgment Day.

Later on in the same show, Damian Priest was betrayed by his former tag team partner, Finn Balor. The Prince's interference led to Priest losing the WWE World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther.

On Twitter/X, Morgan responded to Ripley for taking a dig at JD McDonagh by calling him a "Finn Balor d**k rider."

"& you wonder why your selfish egotistical a** got turned on. As much as you and Damien try to put yourselves on a pedestal, we will always there to knock you down. The new and improved Judgment Day. Keep crying u big b**ch," wrote Morgan.

Aiden English (Matthew Rehwoldt) believes WWE could bring back a major stipulation for the rematch between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan

Former WWE Superstar Aiden English (aka Matthew Rehwoldt) believes the promotion could bring back the shark cage for the rematch between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan.

Speaking on Rebooked, English suggested the idea of Dominik being locked inside a shark cage. He said:

"I think we're getting Dom [Mysterio] in a shark cage or something to that effect in a rematch between Liv [Morgan] and Rhea [Ripley]."

Morgan won the Women's World Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. She defeated Becky Lynch for the title after Ripley was forced to relinquish the title due to a shoulder injury.

At the upcoming Bash In Berlin PLE, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio will face the duo of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. It will be interesting to see who wins the match.

