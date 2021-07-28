"Keep your head straight" - Details of Paul Wight's text message to former WWE star (Exclusive)

Former WWE Tough Enough winner Josh Bredl answered several questions on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, which included his interactions with Paul Wight, fka The Big Show.

The Big Show spent more than 20 years in WWE and was involved with Tough Enough's sixth season, which featured Bredl. The former star revealed that his first interaction with The Big Show happened via text message regarding the WWE rookie's social media activity.

WWE created Twitter handles for its Tough Enough contestants, and Josh Bredl received the expected hate online when he used his. The star decided to have some fun with the trolls, and his tweets caught the attention of Paul Wight.

The Big Show sent Bredl a message urging him to ignore the detractors and to keep his chin up at all times. Bredl thanked The Big Show for his concern, and told Wight that there was no reason to worry since he was just having fun.

"The first time I had any experience or interaction with him, we had just gotten our Tough Enough Twitters given to us. We made our Twitters like Tough Josh, or Tough Amanda, Tough ZZ, and then like, we were getting the slander and the hype and the love, right? It's like a wide array of haters and lovers, and there was somebody that was hating on me and saying some wild sh** and I wasn't really like affected by it, but I was enabling them, and I was on my troll sh** a little bit. And like, he peeped at that, and he DMed saying, 'Hey man, like these haters are going to hate, like make sure you keep your head straight and don't let it affect you.' I'm like, 'Yo, big bro, I appreciate you. I'm just having some fun, but I totally respect that," Josh Bredl revealed.

"He was cool as hell": Former WWE star Josh Bredl on his first meeting with Paul Wight

Paul Wight has an excellent reputation in the wrestling business, and Bredl said that the former WWE Champion was an incredible person to be around. He even bumped into The Big Show at a WWE SmackDown show and revealed how the current AEW star spoke to all the talent backstage.

"He was cool as hell, man," Bredl added. "The first time I met him was in Atlanta, Georgia, at a SmackDown. He opened up with wide-open arms and wanted to get to know us all. He already knew me."

Paul Wight can be found on AEW Dark: Elevation's commentary table these days. The former WWE star seems to be enjoying the new environment in Tony Khan's promotion.

As for Bredl, the 30-year-old star also spoke at length about the Social Outcasts controversy, getting insulted in wrestlers' court, his in-ring name, and other topics during the most recent UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone.

