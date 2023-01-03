Create

"Keepin’ The Bloodline outta Nashville" - Former WWE Champion warns Roman Reigns' faction after heated brawl on RAW

By Soumik Datta
Modified Jan 03, 2023 11:23 AM IST
The Bloodline was involved in a massive brawl on RAW
On this week's WWE RAW, The Bloodline again made headlines by setting its sights on numerous superstars. However, Sheamus gave the stable a taste of their own medicine.

Members of the faction were also involved in two different matches, as Solo Sikoa picked up a big win over Elias. Shortly after, The Usos and Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens and The Street Profits.

Post-match, the faction was involved in a brawl with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, who took to Twitter to send a message to the heel faction.

"Keepin’ The Bloodline outta Nashville. #WWERAW #BangerAfterBanger," wrote Sheamus.

Check out the tweet below:

Keepin’ The Bloodline outta Nashville. #WWERaw #BangerAfterBanger https://t.co/nitcU7lpdV

McIntyre and Sheamus made their way into the arena and blindsided Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Sami Zayn. This forced the heel stars to retreat, as the feud between the two parties seemed far from over.

The two former WWE Champions will also challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

This is far from over! #WWERaw #WWE @DMcIntyreWWE | @WWESheamus https://t.co/Uh7VreQV2T

Heading into the show, McIntyre and Sheamus seem to have all the momentum. Especially considering that The Bloodline suffered a tremendous loss, with Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn losing to Kevin Owens and John Cena on last week's SmackDown.

Will The Usos be able to retain their tag titles on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

