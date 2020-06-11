Keith Lee responds to Finn Balor's challenge for the NXT North American Championship

Keith Lee is happy to welcome challengers for his NXT North American Championship.

Could we see this dream match between Finn Balor and Keith Lee very soon?

Bask in his glory!

Following NXT TakeOver: In Your House, it appears that several Superstars aren't wasting any time. Finn Balor set out a challenge to Keith Lee for the North American Championship. Not one to waste time, Lee responded even though his plate is full at the moment with the Garganos.

Keith Lee was put on notice by Finn Balor tonight

Earlier in the night, Keith Lee himself admired the NXT Championship around Adam Cole's waist during a backstage encounter. The Limitless One said he wouldn't mind adding another title to his collection.

Even though he still has an ongoing feud with Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano in his path, Lee wasn't going to let a challenge, and a potentially awesome match, go by the wayside. After Finn Balor challenged him to find the former NXT Champion when he was done playing house, Lee tweeted in response to the Prince.

Not gonna lie....I wanted to make certain the ladies would be okay. I know Mia is. Candice on the other hand.... 😵😵



But I see you Prinxe. And I read you loud and clear. Consider me intrigued. https://t.co/lAftVoqsLW — Empathetic Lee (@RealKeithLee) June 11, 2020

Ever since Finn Balor has returned to NXT, he has been very clear about his targets. The NXT North American Championship was one title that was created after The Prince left the Black and Gold brand.

Keith Lee has been on a roll with the North American Championship and defended it successfully against Gargano at TakeOver: In Your House. It will be interesting to see if The Prince insert himself into the feud between Gargano and Keith Lee over the title.