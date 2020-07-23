Keith Lee responds after relinquishing the NXT North American Championship

This week's NXT opened with the historic announcement that double-Champ Keith Lee would be relinquishing the NXT North American Championship. A series of triple threat matches would take place to set up a Championship match for NXT TakeOver: XXX.

One of the things that Lee always talked about when he was interviewed was opportunities. It took some time for the Limitless One to receive such chances in a completely stacked NXT. Once he was in the running for the NXT North American title, however, he made the most of his opportunity.

Keith Lee defeated Roderick Strong to win his first title in NXT. He parlayed that into a huge end to 2019 and an impressive start to 202. The current year was even more historic after he became the first dual titleholder in NXT history.

Now that he has had the success he dreamed of, the relinquishment of the North American Championship is Keith Lee's way of allowing the rest of the roster of the Black and Gold brand. He tweeted the following after NXT GM William Regal announcement to open this week's show.

So after this big change in NXT's hierarchy, two big questions need answering. The first is which star will be the next to challenge Lee for the NXT Championship. The second involves the men who will compete in the ladder match at NXT XXX. Who will make good on the opportunity?