Keith Lee sends a message to WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

After dropping the NXT Championship to Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver: XXX, Keith Lee has moved to the main roster and joined Monday Night RAW. Contrary to the expectations of the fans, Keith Lee has directly been inserted into a feud involving the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, and Randy Orton.

Keith Lee has already wrestled Randy Orton on multiple occasions since his RAW debut. Now, WWE has announced a massive match for him against the WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre on next week's episode of RAW.

Keith Lee has taken to Twitter to send out the following message to Drew McIntyre before their match on RAW next week.

Well my friend.... It seems we get to have a little friendly competition.

Keith Lee and Drew McIntyre in WWE recently

Keith Lee has arguably been one of WWE and NXT's breakout stars in the last year or so. After dominating the scene on the Black and Gold brand and becoming the first man to hold both the North American and NXT Championship at the same time, Keith Lee has now moved to RAW. From the looks of it, WWE is high on him and it might not be long before Keith Lee becomes a marquee player on the Red brand.

As for Drew McIntyre, he has had an amazing reign as the WWE Champion so far. Winning the title at WrestleMania 36 by defeating Brock Lesnar, McIntyre has successfully defended his title against several top Superstars. At Clash of Champions, McIntyre will be defending his WWE title against Randy Orton.

Card:



WWE Championship Match:Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre (c) pic.twitter.com/zQOrH1sg7P — Baltazar (@Baltaza55220391) September 12, 2020

