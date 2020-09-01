Keith Lee set for big push in WWE, but presentation may be "tweaked" [Exclusive]

On paper, Keith Lee has had a pretty monumental start to life as a RAW Superstar. Following a short run as NXT Champion, having become the first man to hold both NXT singles titles simultaneously, the WWE Universe was invited to Bask In His Glory. Lee's debut week on RAW saw him compete against Randy Orton twice - taking a pinfall victory once - and narrowly miss out on a WWE Championship opportunity as The Viper stole the win after Lee incapacitated Seth Rollins.

However, Lee's presentation on WWE RAW left much of the WWE Universe feeling... Well, anywhere on a scale from "bemused" to "furious" as Lee's music and attire were changed for his debut - prompting the former EVOLVE star to tweet out asking them to "leave it be" - promising to sort it later.

Music is out of my hands.



Period.



Leave it be. I'll sort it out later. — Anoma Lee (@RealKeithLee) August 25, 2020

Keith Lee in line for big, but steady, push

After a mixed week for Keith Lee that saw almost everything that could possibly go well for a debutant do so, but the WWE Universe state their displeasure over The Limitless One's presentation, I reached out to try find out more about what we may see of Keith Lee going forward.

Sources indicated that Keith Lee is "very well-liked" backstage - both from Superstars and decision-makers - which simply backs up a report from Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, who has also recently broken the news right here at Sportskeeda.

Now, this probably won't come to a surprise for many, neither will reports that Lee is in line for a "big, but steady, push" to the top. The latter may actually seem like an obvious plan to some, given how Lee defeated Orton and was featured heavily on this week's RAW.

Keith Lee's monumental week continued with a win over Dolph Ziggler to qualify for a #1 Contender's Triple Threat Match on RAW where Lee he did a lot of the heavy lifting and only missed out on the win as Orton RKO'd him to pin Seth Rollins - a decision that would see Lee miss out on a title match, but equally be protected having not yet been pinned since his move from NXT.

Another little snippet I was told is that Keith Lee is VERY well liked backstage and he’s in line for a big, but steady, push to the top - both points are pretty obvious after the past few days - but that WWE may “tweak” his presentation a little bit as we go along. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) September 1, 2020

This links up nicely with McCarthy's report, which delves further into both points, with one of McCarthy's sources saying Vince McMahon wants to 'push Lee to the moon' before revealing how Randy Orton was the man tasked with making Lee look like a star.

Here's what a WWE source told me last night about Keith Lee's big win over Randy Orton.



Vince McMahon wants to 'push Lee to the moon' and directly tasked Orton with making him a star. It's said Orton wants to 'help create that next generation of stars.'https://t.co/QoJ1LeWZQK — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 31, 2020

Keith Lee's presentation may be "tweaked" as we go

While Keith Lee is set to be pushed to the top, one potential reason for that push not being an instant push to a WWE Championship opportunity may just be that Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre is the ready-made story, and that protecting Lee and keeping him bubbling under the surface with a steady build works better in the long run.

Another potential reason, though, maybe down to another note revealed to me - that Keith Lee's appearance may be "tweaked" as we go along.

This is something we've already witnessed specifically with Lee, initially with the change of music and attire - but subsequently with the attire being "tweaked" so to speak, with the former NXT Champion swapping his baggy shorts for trunks on Payback and this week's RAW.

The latter is also pretty obvious I think - as we’ve seen from the initial music change and attire change, but the attire since being “tweaked” from baggy shorts to trunks.



I asked a bit further - specifically on music and promo style - but didn’t get much clarity on either. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) September 1, 2020

Two points I enquired further about, but couldn't gather substantial information on, were whether we might see any change to either Keith Lee's music - which has been much criticized with the aforementioned statement from Lee himself in response, and his incredibly unique promo style, where he manages to address his opponents by being incredibly eloquently spoken, and sometimes almost poetic.

Only time will tell whether we see any changes to the presentation of Keith Lee, but one thing seems certain - we look set to Bask In His Glory for a very long time on WWE RAW.