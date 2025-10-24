  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Kelly Kelly, Sheamus, Nia Jax, and more WWE stars react to The Miz's heartbreaking update

Kelly Kelly, Sheamus, Nia Jax, and more WWE stars react to The Miz's heartbreaking update

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 24, 2025 15:41 GMT
Kelly Kelly (left), Sheamus (middle), Nia Jax (right) [Image credits: stars
Kelly Kelly (left), Sheamus (middle), Nia Jax (right) [Image credits: stars' Instagram handles]

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Kelly Kelly, Sheamus, and Nia Jax, recently took to social media to react to The Miz's heartbreaking update. The A-Lister dedicated a post to his dog after she unfortunately passed away.

Ad

The Miz recently took to Instagram to post several pictures of his dog, Pumpkin, after her demise. He also highlighted several things Pumpkin used to do and how happy she made everyone around her. The former WWE Champion also wrote that the dog traveled with his family around the world and mentioned that his house felt empty without her.

"...She traveled the world with us, always by our side, bringing joy and laughter wherever we went. She was amazing with our girls; patient, playful, protective, and they adored her just as much as she adored them. Toward the end, she slowed down a bit, but she never stopped loving us. The house feels emptier without her, but our hearts are full from every moment she gave us. She’s reunited with Mocha. We’ll miss you, Pumpkin. We love you, Pumpkin. Rest in peace. ❤️🐾," he wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out his Instagram post below:

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Kelly Kelly, Sheamus, Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Torrie Wilson, Nikki Bella, Natalya, Samantha Irvin, Matt Cardona, Adam Pearce, Mark Shunock, and Peter Rosenberg, left comments on The Miz's Instagram post.

Kelly Kelly called Pumpkin the sweetest dog ever, while Sheamus and Nia Jax were sorry for The A-Lister's loss. Nattie also wrote a loving message for Pumpkin.

Check out screenshots of stars' reactions below:

Ad
Screenshots of stars&#039; reactions [Image credit: The Miz&#039;s Instagram]
Screenshots of stars' reactions [Image credit: The Miz's Instagram]

Similar to The Miz, WWE star Sheamus lost his dog recently

After losing his dog, Betty, WWE star Sheamus took to Instagram to dedicate a post to her. The Celtic Warrior highlighted that it had been an amazing journey with Betty, and although his time with the dog was cut short, he won't ever regret rescuing her after she was abandoned.

Ad
"What an incredible journey it’s been. Even though our time together was cut far too short, I’ll never regret the decision to make her part of our family. She brought so much joy and happiness into our home and into the lives of everyone who met her," he wrote.

We at Sportskeeda send our love and strength to The Miz and Sheamus' families at this extremely difficult time.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications