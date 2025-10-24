Kelly Kelly, Sheamus, Nia Jax, and more WWE stars react to The Miz's heartbreaking update

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Kelly Kelly, Sheamus, and Nia Jax, recently took to social media to react to The Miz's heartbreaking update. The A-Lister dedicated a post to his dog after she unfortunately passed away.The Miz recently took to Instagram to post several pictures of his dog, Pumpkin, after her demise. He also highlighted several things Pumpkin used to do and how happy she made everyone around her. The former WWE Champion also wrote that the dog traveled with his family around the world and mentioned that his house felt empty without her.&quot;...She traveled the world with us, always by our side, bringing joy and laughter wherever we went. She was amazing with our girls; patient, playful, protective, and they adored her just as much as she adored them. Toward the end, she slowed down a bit, but she never stopped loving us. The house feels emptier without her, but our hearts are full from every moment she gave us. She’s reunited with Mocha. We’ll miss you, Pumpkin. We love you, Pumpkin. Rest in peace. ❤️🐾,&quot; he wrote.Check out his Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral current and former WWE personalities, including Kelly Kelly, Sheamus, Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Torrie Wilson, Nikki Bella, Natalya, Samantha Irvin, Matt Cardona, Adam Pearce, Mark Shunock, and Peter Rosenberg, left comments on The Miz's Instagram post.Kelly Kelly called Pumpkin the sweetest dog ever, while Sheamus and Nia Jax were sorry for The A-Lister's loss. Nattie also wrote a loving message for Pumpkin.Check out screenshots of stars' reactions below:Screenshots of stars' reactions [Image credit: The Miz's Instagram]Similar to The Miz, WWE star Sheamus lost his dog recentlyAfter losing his dog, Betty, WWE star Sheamus took to Instagram to dedicate a post to her. The Celtic Warrior highlighted that it had been an amazing journey with Betty, and although his time with the dog was cut short, he won't ever regret rescuing her after she was abandoned.&quot;What an incredible journey it’s been. Even though our time together was cut far too short, I’ll never regret the decision to make her part of our family. She brought so much joy and happiness into our home and into the lives of everyone who met her,&quot; he wrote.We at Sportskeeda send our love and strength to The Miz and Sheamus' families at this extremely difficult time.