"Let WWE or Triple H know" - Ken Shamrock addresses huge WWE Extreme Rules announcement 

WWE Legend Ken Shamrock has taken to social media to address the recent referee announcement for the upcoming Fight Pit match.

The rivalry between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins has reached a boiling point on Monday Night RAW. The Visionary got personal about Riddle's family life in a worked-shoot promo, which led to an enraged Original Bro being bested by Rollins in Cardiff, Wales.

Despite Rollins' Clash At The Castle victory, the two continued to brawl weekly on RAW. This led to a match being announced between the two for WWE Extreme Rules.

The stipulation for the upcoming match - returning NXT favorite the Fight Pit - is very similar to the Lion's Den match popularized by Ken Shamrock in the 1990s. This led many online to suggest that The World's Most Dangerous Man be called in as the Fight Pit's special referee. Shamrock even teased this himself, recently addressing the rumors on Twitter.

"Seen posts about people wanting me to guest ref the Rollins vs Riddle Fight Pit… If so we’d have to call it the Lions Den someone would have to let @WWE or @TripleH know"

KEN SHAMROCK @ShamrockKen Seen posts about people wanting me to guest ref the Rollins vs Riddle Fight Pit… If so we’d have to call it the Lions Den 🦁 Someone would have to let @WWE or @TripleH know Seen posts about people wanting me to guest ref the Rollins vs Riddle Fight Pit… If so we’d have to call it the Lions Den 🦁 Someone would have to let @WWE or @TripleH know 😂

However, former UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier has been selected for the duties instead, as revealed by Ariel Helwani.

Ken Shamrock recently made a White Rabbit reference on Twitter

Many in the wrestling world have been making references to the mysterious White Rabbit incidents across WWE. The World's Most Dangerous Man is no different.

When a fan sign was spotted in WWE's audience last week relating to Shamrock, the former UFC Champion quote-tweeted with a White Rabbit emoji. This was Shamrock jokingly implying that he was behind the mysterious easter-egg-style hints on WWE TV.

The White Rabbit incidents have included fan signs in the crowd, eerie videos hidden with QR codes, White Rabbit imagery, and the playing of Jefferson Airplane's classic White Rabbit. The song is often accompanied by red lighting in the arena.

What did you think of Ken Shamrock's tweet? Would you like to see him return to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far