Kendrick Lamar set for WrestleMania 41? Jey Uso makes massive WWE revelation

WrestleMania 41 is just around the corner, and Jey Uso is excited. Granted, he has a behemoth of a task ahead of him, but he is looking forward to The Show of Shows. After all, there will be plenty of celebrities in attendance in Las Vegas. Speaking of which, could Kendrick Lamar be set for the event?

The answer to this question is no, but Jey Uso made an interesting revelation regarding the same. Recently, Main Event Jey appeared on the RAW Recap podcast, where he was asked an interesting question by the host, Megan Morant.

Uso was asked who he would like to accompany him during his ring entrance at WrestleMania 41. The former Intercontinental Champion mentioned that he would like to have a female rapper "Yeeting" alongside him, like Cardi B or Sexyy Red. However, he also gave Kendrick Lamar a shoutout.

"I want a female though, a female rapper, Uce. Cardi B. We out there in New York. You know what I'm saying? Sexyy Red, you been down there a couple of times at NXT. You can YEET with me up here, too. Kendrick Lamar, shout out..." said Jey Uso. [H/T - Fightful]

While nothing is confirmed yet, Kendrick Lamar might be unlikely to appear at WrestleMania 41. That being said, you can never say never when it comes to WWE.

Sexyy Red is ready to accompany Jey Uso to the ring

While Kendrick Lamar isn't a lock for WrestleMania 41, Sexyy Red may be. The rapper responded to Jey Uso's request on X, and she is ready to be in Las Vegas for WrestleMania weekend.

Sexyy Red has made appearances in WWE before, particularly in NXT. Given her response to the request and her relationship with the company, it's safe to assume that her presence at The Show of Shows remains a huge possibility.

It would be fun watching Jey and Red walk down the ramp, Yeeting with the rest of the WWE Universe. WrestleMania 41 has always been quite the spectacle, and having a star of Sexyy Red's caliber in attendance would only rais its stock.

That being said, the fans will just have to wait and see if WWE gets this done.

