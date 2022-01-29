"It's time" - Veteran believes Roman Reigns should lose the Universal Championship to top WWE star (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns' current run as WWE Universal Champion is the longest in the title's history. However, respected veteran Kenny Bolin believes it's time for The Head of the Table to drop the title to Seth Rollins at Royal Rumble.

Reigns is set to defend the Universal Championship tonight against Seth Rollins with the added stipulation of The Usos being banned from ringside. Rollins has been on a hot streak as of late, and while he hasn't held a top title in two years, he seems to be ready for a championship run.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Kenny Bolin joined Rick Ucchino and Sid Pullar III to recap last night's episodes of WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage. Here's what he had to say about the Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble:

"I picked Seth [to win]. It's time. [Roman Reigns] has had the title for five-hundred and something days, people will get a little bored with that after a while. I think the time is right. [Seth Rollins'] promos have earned it. We know his in-ring skills. If you got the promos, if you got the in-ring skills and the other guy's had the belt for over five hundred days, might be time to make a change." [18:05 - 18:28]

Check out the full recap in the video below:

What will be next for Roman Reigns after Royal Rumble?

Reigns has been unstoppable so far, but now he has his finger in too many pies. He is involved in an ongoing rivalry with both Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins, which could prove to be disastrous for the Head of the Table.

If Reigns loses his gold tonight, there is a strong possibility that he will resume his feud with Brock Lesnar over the WWE Championship. However, The Beast Incarnate doesn't have the night off either. He is set to defend his title in a dream match against Bobby Lashley.

A few weeks ago, it was reported that WWE might be intending on headlining WrestleMania with Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns. If said plans are still intact, we either have a title vs. title match at WrestleMania, or we see one of them potentially lose tonight.

What are your predictions for Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

If you use the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

A current WWE star is open to going to AEW and facing Britt Baker. More details here. Check it out

Edited by Kartik Arry