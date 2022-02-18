"I'm gonna stick with who deserves it" - Wrestling veteran thinks Bianca Belair should win the Women's Elimination Chamber match (Exclusive)

Kenny Bolin believes Bianca Belair should win the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

The EST of WWE will face Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H. inside the unforgiving structure where the winner will earn an opportunity at the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. This will be Belair's first time entering the Chamber.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's own Sid Pullar III about the match-up, Kenny "StarMaker" Bolin stated that the victory should go to Bianca Belair because she has earned and deserved it.

"Well the one I would be for and the one that I think has earned it would be Bianca Belair. She's one of my probably top two or three talents as far as the females go and all of the women's division. But who needs it the most, is where we go from there. Well, I'm gonna stick with who deserves it, and who's earned it, and in both cases, it's Bianca Belair. So I'm gonna go ahead and stick with that," said Bolin. (14:16-15:35)

Kenny Bolin picks out his choice for the Men's WWE Elimination Chamber match

The event will also feature a Men's Elimination Chamber match, but it'll be for the prestigious WWE Championship. Bobby Lashley will put his title on the line against Brock Lesnar, Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Austin Theory, and Riddle.

Kenny Bolin chose 'The Almighty' as his pick to win the bout:

"Obviously I've gotta pick Bobby Lashley, he's my guy. And Brock Lesnar, OVW boy, But I'll be rooting for Brock. I'm just gonna stick with Brock. Not Brock, sorry Brock, but Bobby." (41:58-42:13)

Brock Lesnar is currently set to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Title at WrestleMania 38. If Lesnar wins the Chamber match, his match against The Tribal Chief at the Show of Shows could be a title vs. title match.

