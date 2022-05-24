Kevin Nash played crucial role in getting current NXT Superstar signed to WWE

Second-generation superstar Bron Breakker is the current NXT Champion in his second reign. He recently credited Hall of Famer Kevin Nash for getting him a tryout at NXT.

The former member of nWo is set to launch his own podcast next month titled 'Kliq This'. The 62-year-old has lent a helping hand to many current and upcoming superstars throughout his career. While the WWE veteran has retired from the in-ring competition, he is vocal about events pertaining to the industry.

In a recent interaction with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Breakker spoke about the two-month break he had taken following his football career. He added that he needed a competitive edge in life.

The two-time NXT Champion further stated how Kevin Nash gave Triple H a call for a tryout, following which they were impressed and signed him.

"So, I told him I was like, you know, I'm ready to do this, let's do it right now, I'm ready for this and he's like, alright, I'll see what I can do for you. So, he called Kevin Nash and then Kevin Nash put the word out to Triple H, you know, that I was interested in coming down maybe trying out, if they'd have me and you know they did. I came down and tried out November of 2020. I think it was and then you know, we got signed, I got signed shortly after that." (33:50 - 34:28)

In addition to Kevin Nash, Bron Breakker wished to learn from veteran Triple H

In addition to Rick Steiner and Kevin Nash, the NXT Superstar wished that he had more time to learn from WWE veteran Triple H. By the time the second generation superstar signed with NXT, The Game was unable to overlook the developmental brand due to his health scare.

During the same interaction on the Out of Character podcast, the two-time NXT Champion spoke about the brief period he got with Triple H at the performance center. He further stated that he wished he had the opportunity to work with The Game for a longer period of time.

"He's great, man. I wish I could spend more time with him cause when I first got to NXT, he was down there. He would be at the Performance Center all the time on a weekly basis and stuff. At the time, I just didn't want to get in the way. I just wanted to be a good soldier and stay out of the way. I wish he was still gaining around so I could talk to him, get some advice or some kind of help or anything... Just to have him around." (35:55 - 36:45)

The 24 year-old is set to face Joe Gacy at the upcoming NXT In Your House event on June 04th. Gacy raised the stakes with the NXT title on the line citing that if Breakker loses the match via disqualification, he loses the NXT Championship too.

