Kevin Nash confirms WWE legend's son has quit wrestling

WWE legend Kevin Nash has revealed that a promising young wrestler's career stalled due to a devastating neck injury in 2022. He disclosed that the late Scott Hall's son, Cody Hall, was no longer wrestling following the incident.

Ad

Cody followed in his late father's footsteps to become a wrestler in 2010. Though he never made it to WWE, the 33-year-old star joined New Japan Pro-Wrestling in 2015, where he became a member of the Bullet Club. After a two-year stint with the company, Cody Hall moved on to competing for other promotions.

However, before his career could take off, Hall had to step away after last competing in September 2022, with no return in sight.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Amid this, Kevin Nash, who shared a close bond with Cody's father, Scott Hall, has given an update on the star. On his Kliq This podcast, Nash revealed that it was a neck injury that had put a premature end to his promising career.

“Cody got hurt in Japan. He broke his neck with The Young Bucks. One of The Young Bucks jumped off the fu**ing balcony and broke his neck. So that’s why Cody’s not wrestling." [H/T - WrestlingNews]

Ad

WWE legend Kevin Nash is willing to accept Logan Paul's offer rejected by Stone Cold Steve Austin

Following WrestleMania 41, it came to light that Stone Cold Steve Austin had turned down Logan Paul's offer to wear a suit of his Prime drink at The Show of Shows.

While The Texas Rattlesnake rejected the proposal, Kevin Nash is willing to accept it. However, the WWE Hall of Famer mentioned that his asking price was an eye-watering $3 million instead of the $1 million Paul had offered Austin.

Ad

"Sh**, get up to about to $3M, I'll put that mother***ker on. I’ll be the f***ing bottle," Nash said.

Expand Tweet

Apart from Kevin Nash, even JBL and RVD had expressed their interest in accepting Logan Paul's proposal if the WWE star approached them for the same.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More