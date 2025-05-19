Kevin Nash confirms WWE legend's son has quit wrestling

WWE legend Kevin Nash has revealed that a promising young wrestler's career stalled due to a devastating neck injury in 2022. He disclosed that the late Scott Hall's son, Cody Hall, was no longer wrestling following the incident.
Cody followed in his late father's footsteps to become a wrestler in 2010. Though he never made it to WWE, the 33-year-old star joined New Japan Pro-Wrestling in 2015, where he became a member of the Bullet Club. After a two-year stint with the company, Cody Hall moved on to competing for other promotions.
However, before his career could take off, Hall had to step away after last competing in September 2022, with no return in sight.
Amid this, Kevin Nash, who shared a close bond with Cody's father, Scott Hall, has given an update on the star. On his Kliq This podcast, Nash revealed that it was a neck injury that had put a premature end to his promising career.
“Cody got hurt in Japan. He broke his neck with The Young Bucks. One of The Young Bucks jumped off the fu**ing balcony and broke his neck. So that’s why Cody’s not wrestling." [H/T - WrestlingNews]
