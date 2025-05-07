'Call me" - Former WWE Champion ready to accept $1 million offer from Logan Paul 

A WWE legend has made it clear that he was ready to accept Logan Paul's $1 million offer for WrestleMania 41, which Stone Cold Steve Austin rejected. On a recent episode of his podcast, RVD stated that he wouldn't mind donning a Prime Bottle suit.

Following 'Mania 41, Paul made a major revelation about approaching The Texas Rattlesnake to dress up in the Prime bottle suit at The Show of Shows. Though many found this hard to believe, Austin himself confirmed later that he had turned down the offer as it wouldn't have sat well with his on-screen character.

However, RVD has no such qualms. Speaking on his 1 of a Kind podcast, the WWE legend mentioned that he was game for wearing the Prime bottle suit.

“Yeah, call me. I mean, I just need my arms. I need space to pull my arms out. Be a cool-looking battle. Yeah, it’d be one cool. Imagine giving a Van Terminator in that one," said RVD. [H/T - Ringside News]

WWE legend JBL is also up for accepting Logan Paul's offer

Appearing on the Something to Wrestle podcast, JBL, too, mentioned that he was more than interested in accepting Logan Paul's offer to promote his Prime drink.

The former WWE Champion added that he was willing to charge as low as $495 if Paul wanted him to join him at SummerSlam 2025 later this year.

"[Hypothetically, could he get a discount if he had you do it at SummerSlam?] Oh, absolutely. Yeah. Yeah, cause that's going to be [an] easier trip. I think that's in Indianapolis, isn't it? [I think this one's in New Jersey.] Oh, easier trip. That's a train trip. So, yeah, that's easy. [Do you want to give a quote?] 945. Yeah, plus [transport] please, if you don't mind, and a hotel," he said.

Logan Paul has emerged as the challenger for Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Championship following WrestleMania 41. He even attacked Jey on this week's RAW, setting the stage for a massive clash between them down the line.

