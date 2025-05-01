WWE legend open to returning at SummerSlam; huge Logan Paul implications

A WWE Hall of Famer recently discussed his possible return at this year's SummerSlam Premium Live Event if Logan Paul does one major thing. It is none other than JBL.

John "Bradshaw" Layfield is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. The legend has been a part of the pro wrestling world since 1992. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020. Although JBL has retired from in-ring competition, he still makes sporadic appearances in the Stamford-based promotion.

During a recent edition of the Something To Wrestle podcast, host Conrad Thompson highlighted how Logan Paul offered Stone Cold Steve Austin $1 million to dress up as a Prime bottle at WrestleMania, but The Texas Rattlesnake refused.

The host asked JBL if he would accept a similar offer from Paul for next year's Show of Shows. The legend immediately said that he would agree to the offer even at $950k.

"Oh, absolutely. I'll go for as low as 950. Yes, no doubt about it. I'd knock 50 grand off because I'm not Stone Cold. But yeah, I'd come down for 950. Now, inflation next year might be over, you know, depends on what happens with tariffs and inflation or anything that might happen. So, it might be over a million, but 950 right now, I'd do it," he said.

JBL added that if he gets an offer for this year's WWE SummerSlam, he would agree to dress up as a Prime bottle for $945k.

"[Hypothetically, could he get a discount if he had you do it at SummerSlam?] Oh, absolutely. Yeah. Yeah, cause that's going to be [an] easier trip. I think that's in Indianapolis, isn't it? [I think this one's in New Jersey.] Oh, easier trip. That's a train trip. So, yeah, that's easy. [Do you want to give a quote?] 945. Yeah, plus [transport] please, if you don't mind, and a hotel," he added. [1:03:44 - 1:04:28]

Check out the video below:

JBL is a fan of Logan Paul's work in WWE

During an edition of the Something To Wrestle podcast, JBL praised Logan Paul's incredible work in WWE, saying that The Maverick was the best wrestler he had ever seen who hadn't even been competing for a long time.

"I think he [Logan Paul] does an incredible job. He's the best wrestler I've ever seen that has wrestled as few times as he's wrestled. He's such a good athlete," Layfield said.

Logan Paul is currently in a feud with Jey Uso. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for their possible clash for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Please credit the Something To Wrestle podcast

