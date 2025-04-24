WWE is "very lucky" to have 30-year-old star, claims JBL

WWE Hall of Famer JBL recently spoke highly of a 30-year-old star. He discussed this in a video while reviewing WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Logan Paul went one-on-one with AJ Styles on Night Two of The Showcase of The Immortals. The bout saw interference from The Maverick's manager and an attempt by Karrion Kross to influence the outcome. However, in the end, the former United States Champion picked up a win over his opponent by striking The Phenomenal One with a powerful right hook, followed by his Paulverizer finisher.

On the Something To Wrestle podcast, JBL lauded the 30-year-old star's wrestling abilities, considering him exceptionally talented despite his limited matches. The veteran believed Logan Paul's athleticism was remarkable.

"I think he [Logan Paul] does an incredible job. He's the best wrestler I've ever seen that has wrestled as few times as he's wrestled. He's such a good athlete," Layfield said. [From 45:43 to 45:53]

According to JBL, WWE was "very lucky" to have secured someone with the former United States Champion's profile.

"You're going to do something big with him in the future. I don't know what that is, but there's something that's going to be huge with Logan Paul in the future because of what he does outside of just wrestling. He's a huge name, and in my opinion, WWE is very lucky to have him." [From 46:05 to 46:12]

Logan Paul opens up about backstage conversation with WWE legend at WrestleMania 41

At WrestleMania 41, John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. With this victory, The Franchise Player has now surpassed Ric Flair's iconic record to become a 17-time World Champion.

Speaking on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, The Maverick recalled a conversation he had with John Cena at The Show of Shows. Logan Paul shared that The Cenation Leader approached him and appreciated his heel work.

"And then later in the day, after my match, he was walking by—before he became the GOAT statistically as well as just being the GOAT—he pointed at me and he said, ‘Now that’s how a bad guy works.’ And I was like, ‘Damn,’" he said.

It will be exciting to see if the 30-year-old YouTuber moves into the world title scene after his massive win over AJ Styles.

