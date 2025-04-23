Logan Paul details backstage conversation with John Cena at WrestleMania

Logan Paul revealed a backstage conversation he had with John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 41. Paul defeated AJ Styles at The Show of Shows over the weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Speaking on his Impaulsive podcast, The Maverick shared a backstage conversation he had at WWE WrestleMania 41 following his victory over The Phenomenal One. The former United States Champion disclosed that Cena came up to him following the match and praised his work as a heel.

"And then later in the day, after my match, he was walking by—before he became the GOAT statistically as well as just being the GOAT—he pointed at me and he said, ‘Now that’s how a bad guy works.’ And I was like, ‘Damn,’" said Paul. [H/T: Ringside News]

You can check out the video below:

John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41 to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. The 47-year-old kicked off this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW and was hit with an RKO out of nowhere by Randy Orton.

Ex-WWE employee comments on Logan Paul's match at WrestleMania

Vince Russo recently discussed Logan Paul's victory over AJ Styles on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of WrestleMania, Russo questioned why brass knuckles were introduced to the match by Karrion Kross if they weren't going to be used. The legend suggested that Paul should have hit Styles with the brass knuckles to escape with the victory as a heel.

"For whatever reason, I don't think this lived up to the hype at all. I just don't, I think it really fell short. But bro, here is my biggest question mark... You gotta protect the babyfaces especially. So, bro, we introduce the brass knuckles in this match, right? Logan Paul winds up knocking out AJ Styles without putting the (knuckles)? These are the things that I don't, there is brass knuckles out there. But the heel isn't gonna use them, he is just gonna knock out the babyface clean." [From 43:28 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Logan Paul had an impressive reign as United States Champion before dropping the title to LA Knight last year at WWE SummerSlam. Jacob Fatu defeated The Megastar to capture the United States Championship at The Showcase of the Immortals. It will be interesting to see who Logan Paul's next opponent will be following his win over Styles.

