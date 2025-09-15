Kevin Nash criticizes Becky Lynch after WWE RAW: "She's got as much credibility and heat as Buddy Landel"

Kevin Nash has been outspoken about Becky Lynch's WWE work in recent weeks. On the latest episode of his podcast, the wrestling legend made another scathing remark following The Man's RAW appearance.

AJ Lee cut an emotional promo on the September 8 episode of RAW about her time in counseling, prompting fans to chant the word "therapy" in support. Lynch interrupted the returning star and called the fans in Milwaukee "stupid."

Nash made it clear on Kliq This that he disliked Lynch's cheap dig at the crowd. He also sarcastically said she is "on fire lately" and compared her to Buddy Landel, a wrestler from 1979 to 2010.

"If you can get them to chant, I guess that's somehow some kind of operant conditioning," Nash stated. "And then I can't believe that Becky would come down. I mean, she's just been on fire lately, and make reference of the fact that the people from Milwaukee were f***ing [stupid]. Like, go right to the town and go for that. I swear to God, she went from The Man to Buddy Landel in like three months. She's got as much credibility and heat as Buddy Landel."

Nash previously criticized Becky Lynch for saying she would want to "die too" if she lived in Ozzy Osbourne's hometown of Birmingham, England. He added that her WWE run is "over" and "the business has passed her by."

Kevin Nash on Becky Lynch's Wrestlepalooza match

On September 20, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins will face AJ Lee and CM Punk in a tag team match at Wrestlepalooza. The event will be the first to stream on the ESPN app for fans in the United States.

According to Kevin Nash, WWE is likely to reduce the number of big matches on weekly television because the company wants fans to pay $29.99 for premium live events.

"I think that they're loading this f***ing $360 a month cannon called Wrestlepalooza, and they're not gonna give a s**t [about RAW storylines]. I think it's to the point now where if you want something that's really good, you have to f***ing pay for it."

In the same episode, Nash explained why WWE commentary is "unlistenable" when a key broadcast team member is absent.

Please credit Kliq This and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

