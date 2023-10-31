Kevin Nash gives his prediction for Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre's Crown Jewel match

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre will battle in one of the two world title matches at the Crown Jewel PLE this weekend in Saudi Arabia, and Hall of Famer Kevin Nash believes the championship won't change hands despite a good possibility of it happening.

Seth Rollins has had a tight grip over the World Heavyweight Championship ever since he won it in a match against AJ Styles at the end of May.

Rollins recently wrapped up a program with Shinsuke Nakamura, in which many thought he'd drop the belt to the Japanese star. The Visionary is still RAW's top champion but will arguably face his toughest challenge during his recent championship reign when he takes on Drew McIntyre, a superstar who is gradually becoming a full-fledged heel.

While The Scottish Warrior winning a world title again would be a great surprise, Kevin Nash doesn't see it happening at Crown Jewel, as he briefly predicted below on his Kliq This podcast:

"If it was someplace besides Saudi Arabia, I'd be worried, but I say Seth wins that," said the WWE Hall of Famer. [47:58 - 48:10]

Kevin Nash explains why WWE doesn't need to book a title change at WWE Crown Jewel

WWE is enjoying one of its most successful periods as the company is raking in a lot of revenue from various TV deals in the US and abroad.

Kevin Nash noted that the promotion is presently going through a steady phase that doesn't require a booking swerve to pique the fans' interest.

The WWE Universe is already hooked on the product, and Kevin Nash explained it in baseball terms. He said why Drew McIntyre dethroning Seth Rollins was not an ideal decision for Crown Jewel:

"I'd see them; I just think with the numbers they are doing and the way business is, I just don't see them having to do anything controversial. If you can f**king run the ball off tackle and get four and a half yards every time you do it, and they can stop it, f**k, man, there is no reason to put the ball in the air." [48:38 - 49:08]

Do you agree with Nash's prediction? Sound off in the comments section below.

