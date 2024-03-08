Kevin Nash names 2-time WWE Champion as the most improved superstar ahead of WrestleMania 40

Kevin Nash often gives his take on the WWE product on his podcast, and he once again opened up and named the one superstar he has been most impressed with on the road to WrestleMania 40.

The road to WrestleMania 40 has been filled with several twists and turns, with the main marquee match-ups for the World Championships and Women's Championships being made official. There are still several stars looking to find their spot on the card.

On the latest episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash praised 2-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for the drastic character change he has had since November 2023:

"For me, Drew has ratcheted up the most," Kevin Nash said. "Because, think about it like [this]: six weeks ago, we were sitting here going, 'How does he get the giant sword from town to town?' And then the next thing you know, he's like, 'I'm not f*****g CM Punk,' and then he sits down Indian style and says, 'Don't be looking up my skirt.' And I'm just like, 'I actually like — This is Drew.' Drew, for the first time, is playing Drew, you know? He's not the Scottish lad, he's f*****g Drew. He just happens to be born and raised in Scotland. Anytime they tried to do that — I used to love when Sheamus was just Sheamus." [H/T WrestlingInc]

Kevin Nash has an interesting reason why he thinks Roman Reigns will retain his title at WrestleMania 40

Kevin Nash is one of the few people who believes that Cody Rhodes may not finish his story at WrestleMania 40.

On a past episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash said that he thinks WWE will want Roman Reigns to be the longest Champion of the modern generation and erase the Hogan era - something he will only be 133 days from doing should he retain at WrestleMania:

"They're going to want for Roman to be, of the modern generation, the longest champion," Nash said. "I think they wanna erase the Hogan era. I just think they do, and I think they wanna start basically clean from that era. If you ever are going to do that, you're about 200 days away from it right now." [48:55 – 49:33]

It would certainly cause a lot of uproar if Cody Rhodes loses in the main event of WrestleMania 40. To put it into perspective, SummerSlam 2024 is rumored to be around August 3rd of this year. To officially beat the Hogan era, Roman Reigns will need to reach August 15th. This means that there are no major premium live events until WrestleMania 41 where he can be dethroned.

