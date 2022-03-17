Kevin Nash reacts to Bret Hart's comment about wrestlers tragically dying too soon

Kevin Nash has reacted to Bret Hart's recent comments about the wrestling business taking a toll on performers' lives.

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall passed away on March 14, 2022, at the age of 63. The wrestling world gathered to mourn this huge loss and several legends paid tribute to the fallen veteran.

Former WWE Champion Bret Hart penned a heartfelt post on Instagram as a tribute to Hall. Hart mentioned that several wrestlers who've passed away over the years would've still been alive if it wasn't for the grueling schedule that comes with the job. Hart added that Hall passed away too soon and that he will miss him.

Scott Hall's best friend and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash noticed Hart's post and dropped a comment on it. Nash was in complete agreement with The Hitman. Check out his statement below:

"We just had this conversation. I agree 100% the meat grinder hasn't been kind to the crews that ran 300 plus days. The mental and physical pain of those years scar hard and deep but the men that I shared my life with were such a special breed and many life long friends. Thank you for the kind words about Scott. I love you Bret honored to call you my friend."

Jake Cole @ThatJakePC Bret Hart’s tribute to Scott Hall was heartbreaking and classy enough but now I see that Kevin Nash responded and I’m crying Bret Hart’s tribute to Scott Hall was heartbreaking and classy enough but now I see that Kevin Nash responded and I’m crying https://t.co/qNdy0BWx4B

Kevin Nash and Bret Hart weren't on good terms back in the day

In the mid-90s, Nash was a part of the infamous backstage Kliq group alongside Shawn Michaels, Scott Hall, and Triple H. Not many wrestlers were fond of the real-life stable, and Bret Hart was one of them. Hart didn't get along well with Nash for a long time.

A few years ago, Hart slammed Nash for dismissing his claim that The Kliq offered him a chance to be the leader of the faction back in the '90s. While Nash claimed on Twitter that Hart was lying, the latter made it clear that he did get the offer.

Both Nash and Hart have lost a long list of close friends over the years. It's nothing short of wholesome that these two former real-life rivals are seemingly on good terms now.

