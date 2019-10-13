WWE News: Bret Hart accused of lying by fellow Hall of Famer

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 596 // 13 Oct 2019, 09:39 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Hart backstage

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently appeared at a Q&A session for Inside The Ropes and addressed comments made by Kevin Nash on Twitter. Hart slammed Nash for the same and stated that the Kliq offered him to be the head of the group back in the 90s, despite Nash saying that it isn't true.

The Kliq

Back in the mid-90s, the Kliq was a powerful group that had some serious backstage influence. The faction consisted of Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman. These men were notorious for controlling major booking decisions, and Bret Hart was among the Superstars who weren't fans of them. The group separated soon, when Hall and Nash left WWE and made their way to WCW, where they formed the nWo with Hulk Hogan.

Also read: Possible sign that CM Punk has inked a deal with FOX

Nash rubbishes Hart's claims

It's no secret that Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels didn't see eye to eye during the mid-90s. Hart had previously stated that he was offered to be the head of the Kliq, sometime around the mid-90s. This statement wasn't taken well by Nash, who fired back at Hart via his Twitter account, rubbishing the claims. Nash added that Hart said the controversial Montreal incident was a work.

As can be seen in the video below, Hart claimed that three members of the Kliq (Scott Hall, Shawn Michaels, and Kevin Nash) approached him while in Germany, and they offered him to be the head of the group.

"What I said last night in Belfast is absolutely true and Kevin Nash can go to hell."

Sean Waltman joined in on the debate and stated that Hart was approached with an offer to join the group, but wasn't asked about being the Kliq's head.

Bret is referring to a conversation Scott & I had with him at the curtain , during a show on a Europe tour. Not sure if you & Shawn ever even knew about it. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) October 9, 2019

Advertisement

There was a conversation with him about it, but not to be the head of the group. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) October 9, 2019

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!