Kevin Nash reveals when he knew the outcome of Monday Night Wars

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash appeared on the latest episode of Stone Cold's Broken Skull Sessions podcast. The episode was released a week after its original air date.

During the podcast, Kevin Nash recalled the time he and Scott Hall jumped ship from WWE (then WWF) to WCW. He stated how Eric Bischoff was confident of putting WWE out of business while he wasn't quite positive.

“So, we’re flying back that night, and Bischoff goes ‘We’re gonna put Vince [McMahon] out of business. I said, ‘Dude, do you realize what happened tonight? The perception that two guys from WWE jumped ship and are going to take over your company — the people believe that. They think two guys can beat 100. No, you’re not gonna put him out of business. He’ll sit back and watch it.’ Hogan said the same thing, that’s what Vince did. Vince sat back and watched." Kevin Nash said.

Kevin Nash recalled the exact day he understood WWE would beat WCW

The two-time Hall of Famer spoke about how good the build-up to every match at Wrestlemania-14 was and how he realized after watching the show he understood WWE would beat WCW.

“And I won’t forget the day in my life when Tyson came to WrestleMania [14]. Every WrestleMania match had a movie quality trailer in front of it, in case you hadn’t been watching, you were caught up. Kane was shooting fire, everybody — it was amazing. The next day I go to TV, and I just knew. You know, man, you watch something, you’re smart to the business. I walked by [Kevin] Sullivan. He said, ‘Feel that, Nash? Water got a little cold last night, hit an iceberg called WrestleMania.’ [Laughs]"

Had to capture this picture at #Axxess tonight from the greatest Wrestlemania of all time....3/29/1998 #Wrestlemania14 pic.twitter.com/mNnkOumzS9 — Mike Riley (@Sarge985) April 1, 2017

Nash’s full comments can be seen in the video below.

Which side were you on during the Monday night wars? Which moment do you think turned the tide in WWE's favor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Quote (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Vedant Jain