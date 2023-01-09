Kevin Nash says he would have rather "hung himself" than be on former WWE Champion's team

Kevin Nash had some harsh words to say regarding former WWE Champion The Ultimate Warrior.

Kevin Nash was a major part of the Monday Night Wars. He was integral to the formation of the New World Order when he made the shocking jump from WWE to WCW alongside longtime friend Scott Hall.

The Ultimate Warrior enjoyed a meteoric rise to superstardom as Vince McMahon viewed him as the heir apparent to Hulk Hogan. The Warrior had a unique style of cutting promos, and prior to the traditional 5-on-5 Survivor Series tag team matches, the Ultimate Warrior would cut promos on behalf of his entire team.

On a recent episode of the Kliq This podcast, Big Daddy Cool claimed that he would have rather hung himself than be on the Ultimate Warrior's team in a Survivor Series match.

"I would have hung myself before I would have been on the Warrior's team, where he got to cut the promo for you. No matter what, 'Yeah, we're going to get you guys together' — [Kevin imitates The Ultimate Warrior by rambling gibberish] I just would have said, 'F**k this,'" Kevin Nash said. (H/T Fightful)

Kevin Nash was a highly successful tag team wrestler, having won the WCW World Tag Team Championship on nine occasions. Six of those title reigns came with Scott Hall, while two came alongside Diamond Dallas Page. The last title reign was with The Icon Sting.

Kevin Nash was a 2-time tag team champion in WWE, with the Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels being his partner on both occasions.

What was Kevin Nash's last in-ring appearance in WWE?

Kevin Nash returned at the Royal Rumble 2014, participating in the 30-man main event. The 5-time WCW World Champion eliminated Jack Swagger before being eliminated by Roman Reigns. Batista went on to win the match.

The former Diesel's last singles match came at Tables Ladders and Chairs 2011 against Triple H. Nash made a surprise return at SummerSlam earlier that year when he delivered a Jackknife Powerbomb to CM Punk, allowing Alberto Del Rio to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase and win the WWE Championship.

The feud was meant to be CM Punk vs Kevin Nash, but plans changed. Triple H ended up facing the former nWo member at TLC 2011 in a Suspended Sledgehammer Ladder Match, which The Game ended up winning the bout.

