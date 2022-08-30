Kevin Nash sends a message to Trish Stratus on Twitter

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash heaped big praise on Trish Stratus' latest Twitter post.

Trish Stratus is one of the most successful female stars in WWE history. At 46 years old, she is still in incredible shape and flaunted the same in her latest Twitter post.

Stratus' tweet garnered tons of responses from fans who had nothing but praise for the WWE Hall of Famer. WWE veteran Kevin Nash also responded to Stratus' tweet, showering massive praise on her. Check out his tweet below:

"You in the sunshine State? You look rested and amazing. As you will at 60," Nash wrote.

Kevin Nash @RealKevinNash @trishstratuscom You in the sunshine State? You look rested and amazing. As you will at 60 @trishstratuscom You in the sunshine State? You look rested and amazing. As you will at 60

How did WWE fans react to Kevin Nash praising Trish Stratus?

Fans were quick to react to Nash's tweet addressed to Trish Stratus. Check out some of the responses to Nash's tweet below:

Trish made her WWE debut in March 2000 and went on to become the biggest female star of her era. She won the Women's title on seven occasions and was incredibly popular among the WWE Universe for the better part of her run. Stratus was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

Stratus is a yoga instructor as well and made it a point to stay in shape even after her in-ring career came to an end. In a WWE interview in 2013, Stratus spoke in detail about doing yoga:

"I had been told I was experiencing degenerative disc damage, and when I got squished by Viscera in the ring in 2005, that’s when the damage caught up with me. I was put out of action and diagnosed with a herniated disc. The doctors said I had to have surgery, but I knew there had to be another way to fix it. I did some physical therapy, which did not work. And then I found yoga. Yoga reversed the damage, allowed me to come back and finish out my career. Yoga has been in my life ever since," she said. [H/T WWE]

Kevin Nash himself is doing quite well after his pro-wrestling retirement. Even at 63 years old, he is in amazing shape, judging by a gym photo that he recently shared on Twitter.

Recommended video: Trish Stratus teases a WWE return & match against Becky Lynch

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA