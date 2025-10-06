Kevin Nash shares health update following recent issues

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has been battling health issues for some time. The veteran has recently provided an update on his condition.The 66-year-old has sustained significant injuries and has undergone numerous surgeries throughout his wrestling career. Nash hasn't stepped inside the squared circle since 2018, majorly because of health issues. Big Daddy Cool recently underwent a medical procedure to correct his irregular heartbeat.Earlier today, Kevin Nash shared a post on Instagram providing a massive health update. The WWE legend revealed that he started having issues with his left leg quad muscle around ten months ago. Nash noted that he received stem cells throughout his lumbar spine, shoulders, and left knee instead of going under the knife.&quot;10 months ago my left leg quad stopped firing. An MRI showed several levels of lumbar spine herniation L2-3 being the worst. Seeked 3 different options, and all required surgery. I then sent my MRI to the medical staff @bioxcellerator. In early January, I received nearly 500 million stem cells throughout my lumbar spine, both shoulders, and my left knee,&quot; Nash wrote. Kevin Nash further mentioned that his physical health improved significantly after undergoing the treatment. He thanked his physician and the latter's entire team.&quot;My shoulders are 70% improved, and my knee pain is gone. My left quad is recovering incredibly. The muscle size and strength is almost equal to the unaffected right quad. The definition is superior to the right leg. I thought my injuries had finally caught up to me. Thanks to Eric and the amazing team he's put together. I'm looking to improve my fitness level at 66 years old. @bioxcellerator is a life changing procedure,and stem cells are the future,&quot; Nash added. You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKevin Nash showered praise on a current WWE championDespite his struggles with health issues, Kevin Nash has continued to speak about professional wrestling on his Kliq This podcast.While discussing the September 22 edition of Monday Night RAW on the podcast, the former Diesel made a massive claim about Cody Rhodes. Reflecting on The American Nightmare's promo against Seth Rollins on the red brand, Nash opined that the Undisputed WWE Champion was doing the best mic work in the business.Cody Rhodes is scheduled to wrestle World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in a Champion vs. Champion match at WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday. The American Nightmare leads The Visionary 3-0 in singles competition. Only time will tell who comes out on top at the upcoming premium live event.