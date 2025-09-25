Major update on WWE legend Kevin Nash's health condition

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has been battling serious health issues. He has now provided an update on his condition.

Big Kev left an indelible mark on the wrestling world, famously forming The New World Order with Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall during the Monday Night War in the 1990s. Whether it's Big Daddy Cool Diesel gimmick or leading the nWo Wolfpac, Nash succeeded in every single role he has had during his multiple stints with WWE and WCW.

The 66-year-old's contributions to the business didn't go unnoticed, as he took his rightful place in the Hall of Fame in 2015. He hasn't laced up his wrestling boots since 2018 as his health issues have continued to persist.

Kevin Nash, via Kliq This podcast, revealed that the doctors discovered he had 3% scar tissue on his heart and that he might have suffered a minor heart attack without realizing it.

In an update earlier today, Kevin Nash took to his X/Twitter and revealed that he underwent a successful medical procedure to correct his irregular heartbeat. His added touch of humor in his tweet suggested that he was back to his usual self.

"Procedure went fantastic. P**is reduction was a success. Actually, the strain of no longer pushing blood in the entire hog brought my heart rhythm back to normal. Thanks to everyone concerned about my well-being."

Kevin Nash @RealKevinNash Procedure went fantastic. P**is reduction was a success. Actually the strain of no longer pushing blood in the entire hog brought my heart rhythm back to normal. Thanks to everyone concerned about my well being.

Will Kevin Nash ever wrestle in WWE again?

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash set the record straight about his wrestling future, stating that he is never getting back in the ring anytime soon.

"Nobody ever asked me [about retirement match]. I'll say no... No, I wouldn't even get in the ring. Once you're done, I'm not getting [back in the ring]. I just love, I posted something the other day of me lifting weights, and somebody said, 'Looks like you got another one.' Dude, doing eight reps with a couple of 100 pounds on, it's not getting in [the ring]."

Nash last competed for WWE during the 2014 Royal Rumble match.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Kevin Nash all the best in his recovery.

