There has been an unfortunate update on WWE legend Kevin Nash. The 66-year-old was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Nash responded to a wrestling fan's question about his health. The veteran shared that he spoke with a cardiologist and that it was discovered that he may have had a minor heart attack in the past. He noted that his heart had scar tissue on it and compared the situation to what happened to his father.

"When they gave my dad his autopsy, he had had like four [heart attacks] before the fifth one killed him. So just kind of working through them," he said.

Nash then revealed that his doctor told him he had an irregular heartbeat and that it would be his next medical procedure.

"The only problem you got right now is you’ve got a little bit of an irregular heartbeat. We’re gonna zap you and put you back in rhythm.’ So that’s my next thing,” he added. [H/T: Wrestling News]

You can check out Nash's comments in the video below:

Kevin Nash is a legend of the wrestling business and has not competed in a match since 2018.

Bill Apter disagrees with WWE legend Kevin Nash

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently made it known that he disagreed with Kevin Nash's comments about Becky Lynch.

The Man made a joke about Ozzy Osbourne following his death that angered some people. Nash suggested that the wrestling business had passed the Women's Intercontinental Champion by, but Bill Apter believes that is not the case.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter stated that Lynch was involved in a major storyline with Seth Rollins, and he was excited about it. CM Punk and AJ Lee defeated Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch this past Saturday night at WWE Wrestlepalooza.

"Not at all! She just got involved in an angle where she has become Becky 'freakin' Rollins. This whole situation where she saved her husband's World Championship in that Fatal Four-Way match... It's a new, invigorating program for her. I am excited about it," said Bill Apter.

It will be interesting to see if Kevin Nash makes any appearances on WWE television down the line.

