Kevin Nash shares impressive physique after first sharing AI-generated image

Kevin Nash took to social media to share a photo of his impressive physique. This post came after he shared an AI-generated image earlier.

Nash is known as one of the greatest big men in WWE history. He was in great shape during his in-ring career and would often tower over his opponents. The 64-year-old made a huge splash when he formed the nWo with Hulk Hogan and Scott Hall. Together, they wreaked havoc over WCW for several years.

Now, Kevin Nash is enjoying a quiet retired life, but he has admittedly gained a bit of weight in recent weeks and is looking to get back in shape again. He recently shared an AI-generated image showing what the results could look like. However, after many fans called him out for using AI despite him mentioning it in his caption, Nash posted an unedited picture of himself, reiterating that his previous post was AI-generated.

"Real me. If you didn't read the first one you need to ask yourself how much false information you absorb each and every day and I clearly stated that post was artificial intelligence."

Check out his post below:

Kevin Nash says Roman Reigns lost a major advantage at WrestleMania 40

On Night Two of WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns defended his title against Cody Rhodes in a Bloodline Rules match. This stipulation came after Cody and Seth Rollins lost a tag match to Reigns and The Rock on Night One.

Despite it being a Bloodline Rules match, the playing field was equal for The American Nightmare, as John Cena, The Undertaker, and Seth Rollins came out to help him. In the end, Cody was able to end Reigns' 1,316-day historic title reign.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash stated that Roman Reigns should've had some sort of advantage after winning the tag match. Instead, there were a lot of meaningful run-ins.

"What happened at WrestleMania 40 as a finish? They won the tag match, they should've gotten some kind of advantage. There was no advantage. There was run-ins galore by a bunch of Hall of Fame legends. Thank God Steve didn't show up. Oh my God! Only thing left was for Hulk to come down and drop a leg on somebody."

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen on WWE television since his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. It remains to be seen when he will return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback