Kevin Owens accused of being a member of RETRIBUTION after odd incident on RAW 

Kevin Owens took on Aleister Black in a singles match on this week's RAW, and the Prizefighter picked up a win with the Stunner. However, KO did get some unasked-for assistance from the RETRIBUTION as the lights flickered in the Thunderdome, which distracted Black.

As you may have imagined, Aleister Black is not a happy man, and he vented his frustrations on the latest edition of RAW Talk.

R-Truth welcomed Aleister Black by saying, "Oh Snap, Dracula," and he followed it up with the "I liked you on Twilight" line. R-Truth's comedic brilliance was complimented by Aleister Black's serious yet measured demeanor. The former NXT Superstar addressed Truth as Mr. Killings.

Aleister Black explained the reason why he attacked Kevin Owens in the very first place. He then accused Owens of being a member of RETRIBUTION as it was just too much of a coincidence for the light to flicker during their match.

Black promised to get to the bottom of the situation and find all the answers to unlock the mystery. Black was willing to become the bad guy in order to unearth the proof. R-Truth ended the segment by saying that he would let Aleister Black return to his coffin.

Two of the toughest competitors on #WWERaw have a score to settle as @FightOwensFight takes on @WWEAleister! pic.twitter.com/aAAyRyNPET — WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2020

Is Kevin Owens a member of RETRIBUTION?

Is there any truth to Aleister Black's allegations? Could Kevin Owens really be a member of RETRIBUTION? Even better, could he be the leader of WWE's newest faction?

We now know the identities of five members of the faction who showed up on RAW. However, there were more than a dozen members this week, and there is a possibility that a main roster star could also be involved with the faction.

The RETRIBUTION angle adds an absorbing layer in the storyline between Kevin Owens and Aleister Black. Knowing the WWE and its booking pattern, the rivalry between the two RAW Superstars could be stretched out in the weeks to come. A match at Hell in a Cell also looks like a possibility as Clash of Champions is reserved for the title matches.

The RETRIBUTION angle and Aleister Black's investigation regarding Kevin Owens' involvement should make the storyline worth following on Monday Night RAW.